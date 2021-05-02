Ireland should hold steady in the corporation tax debate
We can’t afford to be fatalistic as the OECD negotiations unfold. There are plenty of reasons to hope we won’t end up €2 billion out of pocket
Last week, writing in this newspaper, the Minister for Finance noted, perhaps with some fatalism, that changes in the international tax environment might mean that the Irish corporation tax take could drop by as much as €2 billion a year.
At this early stage in negotiations, fatalism may be inappropriate. Other competing jurisdictions may have higher rates, but they also have generous tax breaks....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Aidan Regan: Biden’s move against the global rich puts Ireland in a moral dilemma
This country risks making a fool of itself by using moral reasoning and principles of fairness to advance its own economic interests
Aidan Regan: The house price effect is shaping our society, and not for the better
The increasingly unequal distribution of wealth and property ownership is helping to remould class politics in this country
Ian Guider: We should follow Uncle Sam’s example to boost spending
If we’re going to use public funds to get people spending more money when the economy fully reopens, let’s make it easy for them to do so
Analysis: Corporate tax threat and cost of Covid supports make for grim financial outlook
There was little to be cheerful about in the latest Stability Programme Update with changes to the corporate tax regime on the horizon as the pandemic continues to hit