Inflation wave could hike food prices by 5%, economist warns
The prediction comes as Irish households face the biggest squeeze on disposable incomes in two decades
Food prices are likely to rise significantly in the months ahead, a leading economist has warned.
Michael Wallace, professor of agriculture and food economics at UCD, told the Business Post that inflation was starting to take hold in the food sector, and that it could hit 5 per cent later this year.
The prediction comes as Irish households face the biggest squeeze on disposable incomes in two decades. The majority of inflation in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Aidan Regan: Why the price of a sliced pan is a political matter
Low-wage earners in Ireland have had a cost of living problem for many years but it is the rich who dominate the debate in financial markets
Consumer confidence on the rise after lifting of Covid restrictions
New research by Red C has found that for the first time since June 2018, more people now expect the economy to improve than believe it will fare worse
Dan O’Brien: When it comes to the inflation crisis, I’m on ‘team transitory’
With the worst of the European winter mostly behind us, demand for energy should fall back in the usual seasonal pattern. Provided war in eastern Europe does not disrupt energy imports, energy prices should move back towards longer run averages in the months to come
Cost of living crisis: public transport fares cut by 20%; €200 credit for fuel costs and additional €125 for those on fuel allowance
Raft of measures announced to tackle pressure on households as inflations hits 5.7% and is predicted to rise further