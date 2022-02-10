Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Inflation in Ireland set to reach almost 5% this year

European Commission forecast comes as the government is set to announce measures to deal with the increased cost of living

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
10th February, 2022
Inflation in Ireland set to reach almost 5% this year
The rate of inflation in Ireland is to increase from 2.4 per cent in 2021 to 4.6 per cent this year, the European Commission said in its Winter Economic Forecast report. Picture: Getty

Inflation in Ireland is to almost double this year according to the European Commission.

The rate of inflation here is to increase from 2.4 per cent in 2021 to 4.6 per cent this year, the European Commission said in its latest Winter Economic Forecast report. The figure is above the European expected average of 3.9 per cent.

Inflation predictions have been revised upwards since the last European Commission forecast in November. The predicted rate of 4.6 per cent this...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The total value of new mortgage agreements in the month came to €955 million in December 2021. Picture: Getty

Irish mortgage interest rates now highest in the Euro zone

Economics Eva Short
Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure: ‘Permanent changes are best made in the context of a budget, so we will focus on measures that are once-off in nature and which will make a positive difference for people’

Extra measures to tackle cost of living must be once-off, McGrath warns

Economics Michael Brennan
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, says the risk now posed by surging inflation in Europe had ‘tilted to the upside’. Picture: Getty

Lorcan Allen: Can the ECB’s rates gamble burst the inflation bubble?

Economics Lorcan Allen
Conor O’Brien and his son Maurice O’Brien, who run Killee Farm in north Cork. Their monthly gas bill has increased from €10,000 to €36,000. Picture: John Allen

From pig feed to petrol: Homes and businesses are feeling the squeeze as inflation soars

Economics Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1