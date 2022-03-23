Subscribe Today
Inflation forecast to hit 8.5% by summer

The ESRI today warned that government may have to announce additional measures to insulate households from rising costs

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
23rd March, 2022
Wages are forecast to grow by about 3.5 per cent, about half the rate of inflation.

Price increases are to accelerate in the coming months to levels not seen for four decades before peaking at 8.5 per cent by summer, a leading think-tank has said.

In its latest outlook, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) today warned that inflation will continue to increase for months yet as the war in Ukraine exacerbates the increase in prices businesses and households were facing since last year.

Kieran McQuinn, the professor of economics at...

John Walsh: We can hope for the best but should plan for the worst in the fallout from war

Eugene Kiernan: Ukraine war will further exacerbate economic uncertainty

Donohoe: State's coffers can handle spending hike despite permacrisis

Jim O'Neill: Will sanctioning Russia upend the monetary system?

