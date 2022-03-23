Inflation forecast to hit 8.5% by summer
The ESRI today warned that government may have to announce additional measures to insulate households from rising costs
Price increases are to accelerate in the coming months to levels not seen for four decades before peaking at 8.5 per cent by summer, a leading think-tank has said.
In its latest outlook, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) today warned that inflation will continue to increase for months yet as the war in Ukraine exacerbates the increase in prices businesses and households were facing since last year.
Kieran McQuinn, the professor of economics at...
