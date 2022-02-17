Inflation eased to 5% in January for first time in 14 months
Petrol and diesel prices rose by 29.5 and 32 per cent
Annual inflation eased back to 5 per cent last month after a 20-year high in December, according to figures released today by the Central Statistics Office.
Consumer prices in January decreased by 0.4 per cent month-on-month. This is the first monthly decrease following 14 months of rising prices. Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5 per cent or more each month since October, and a record high...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fiscal rules of EU were ‘drawn out of thin air’ — Nobel prize winning economist
Prof Joseph Stiglitz says growth and stability pact has ‘fundamental flaws’ and is counterproductive for the European economy
Exports hit record high of €165 billion in 2021
Trade between the Republic and Northern Ireland also dramatically increased in the year since Brexit
Aidan Regan: Why the price of a sliced pan is a political matter
Low-wage earners in Ireland have had a cost of living problem for many years but it is the rich who dominate the debate in financial markets
Consumer confidence on the rise after lifting of Covid restrictions
New research by Red C has found that for the first time since June 2018, more people now expect the economy to improve than believe it will fare worse