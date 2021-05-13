Income inequality at lowest recorded level but lone parent families left behind, Esri says

Inequality in disposable income was at the lowest recorded level pre-pandemic though some segments of the population were still “left behind”, a new report has found.

The Esri report, funded by the Community Foundation of Ireland, found that disposable income rose by more for lower-income households than higher income households in Ireland over the past three decades, leading to a decline in income inequality between 1987 and 2019.

The average yearly real disposable income of...