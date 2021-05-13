Subscribe Today
Income equality at lowest recorded level but lone parent families left behind, Esri says

Rates of income inequality in Ireland were at their lowest recorded level just before the pandemic hit

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
13th May, 2021
Certain parts of the population, such as lone parent families and those under 65 living in households where no one has paid work, continue to experience disproportionate amounts of poverty and deprivation, according to the report

Inequality in disposable income was at the lowest recorded level pre-pandemic though some segments of the population were still “left behind”, a new report has found.

The Esri report, funded by the Community Foundation of Ireland, found that disposable income rose by more for lower-income households than higher income households in Ireland over the past three decades, leading to a decline in income inequality between 1987 and 2019.

The average yearly real disposable income of...

