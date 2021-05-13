Income equality at lowest recorded level but lone parent families left behind, Esri says
Rates of income inequality in Ireland were at their lowest recorded level just before the pandemic hit
Inequality in disposable income was at the lowest recorded level pre-pandemic though some segments of the population were still “left behind”, a new report has found.
The Esri report, funded by the Community Foundation of Ireland, found that disposable income rose by more for lower-income households than higher income households in Ireland over the past three decades, leading to a decline in income inequality between 1987 and 2019.
The average yearly real disposable income of...
