IMF warns government that cost of living supports should not be given to whole population
Visiting officials say moves must be ‘targeted’ at vulnerable and measures such as cuts to fuel excise duties and Vat on electricity bills could push inflation rate beyond 6% this year
The International Monetary Fund has warned the government that any further moves to tackle the cost of living crisis must be “targeted” at vulnerable groups rather than given to the whole population.
Its officials are concerned that further government actions – on top of cuts to fuel excise duties, cuts to Vat on electricity bills and a €200 electricity rebate – could increase the inflation rate beyond 6 per cent this year.
