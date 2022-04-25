Subscribe Today
Economics

Ibec revises forecast in face of Ukraine crisis

Economy expected to grow by 4.1 per cent, down from a previous forecast of 6.1 per cent

Cónal Thomas
25th April, 2022
Ibec revises forecast in face of Ukraine crisis

Ibec, the business group, has reduced its growth outlook for the Irish economy citing ongoing rising costs and supply change challenges exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

The group said it is now expecting the economy to grow by 4.1 per cent, down from a previous forecast of 6.1 per cent.

Today’ report also said that consumer price inflation this year will run at around 6.1 per cent for the full year having previously forecast this figure...

Currency
