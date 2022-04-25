Ibec revises forecast in face of Ukraine crisis

Ibec, the business group, has reduced its growth outlook for the Irish economy citing ongoing rising costs and supply change challenges exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

The group said it is now expecting the economy to grow by 4.1 per cent, down from a previous forecast of 6.1 per cent.

Today’ report also said that consumer price inflation this year will run at around 6.1 per cent for the full year having previously forecast this figure...