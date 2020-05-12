Ibec calls for an extra €40bn to boost economic recovery

Ibec has launched a new campaign calling on the government to commit €40 billion more in stimulus measures to aid the economic recovery from the impact of Covid-19.
In an extensive report, the business representative body includes some encouraging survey results which show that just 10 per cent of businesses said they expected a significant decrease in staffing levels by the end of the year. Four out of ten businesses expected to maintain their current...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team