Tuesday May 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ibec calls for an extra €40bn to boost economic recovery

The employers’ group wants the next government to introduce additional stimulus measures as a survey shows 44 per cent of firms have laid off staff or cut back hours

12th May, 2020
Danny McCoy, chief executive of Ibec: ‘Much more will need to be done to address the economic impact of the crisis’

Ibec has launched a new campaign calling on the government to commit €40 billion more in stimulus measures to aid the economic recovery from the impact of Covid-19.

In an extensive report, the business representative body includes some encouraging survey results which show that just 10 per cent of businesses said they expected a significant decrease in staffing levels by the end of the year. Four out of ten businesses expected to maintain their current...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

German constitutional lawyers don’t understand modern money

The German Constitutional Court’s ruling on the ECB’s bond-buying programme upheld a law that is incompatible with modern central banking – and could also set a dangerous precedent

Aidan Regan | 2 days ago

Comment: Germany’s judges have declared war on the ECB

The German Federal Constitutional Court has involved itself in crucial economic issues that are none of its business

Willem H Buiter | 5 days ago

Ian Guider: Will Covid-19 be used to buy vital assets on the cheap?

If a big takeover offer ever appeared for one of Ireland‘’s small handful of global multinationals, it is unlikely that the government would block it

Ian Guider | 1 week ago