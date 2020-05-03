Sunday May 3, 2020
Ian Guider: Will Covid-19 be used to buy vital assets on the cheap?

If a big takeover offer ever appeared for one of Ireland‘’s small handful of global multinationals, it is unlikely that the government would block it

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
3rd May, 2020
Should companies with links to regimes we may consider security risks be allowed to acquire and invest in vital national infrastructure? Picture: Getty

The most controversial decision that Boris Johnson has taken in his short time as British prime minister has had nothing to do with Brexit, or even Covid-19.

Earlier this year, Johnson gave the approval for Huawei to be allowed a role in building the country's 5G network. The decision to allow the Chinese telecoms equipment maker access has been so controversial that his predecessor Theresa May put it off for years, knowing the widespread opposition...

