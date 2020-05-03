Ian Guider: Will Covid-19 be used to buy vital assets on the cheap?

The most controversial decision that Boris Johnson has taken in his short time as British prime minister has had nothing to do with Brexit, or even Covid-19.
Earlier this year, Johnson gave the approval for Huawei to be allowed a role in building the country's 5G network. The decision to allow the Chinese telecoms equipment maker access has been so controversial that his predecessor Theresa May put it off for years, knowing the widespread opposition...
