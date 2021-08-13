Ian Guider: We can’t afford to delay the inevitable on state supports
The extensive pandemic schemes and payments were hugely necessary, but are now propping up zombie businesses – and possibly contributing to staff shortages in some sectors
In the next few weeks, the government is due to announce plans for how the country will move towards eliminating the remaining Covid-19 restrictions. It won’t quite be the old normality that existed prior to March 2020. As vital as it is for society to return to something approaching the way we lived, it is just as important for the economy.
A raft of data in the past few weeks has shown the extent...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ireland’s total household wealth has risen by €89bn in a year
Central Bank says an increase in deposits and housing assets led to household net worth reaching €883 billion in first quarter but figures do not reflect distribution of wealth
Donohoe: long-term spending commitments need to match sustainable revenues
The Minister for Finance sought to counter concerns raised by the Fiscal Advisory Council on the €5.4 billion rise in core expenditure
Government plans to spend €80.1bn next year
The government’s summer economic statement shows that the next budget in October is going to be another big-spending one to counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Labour shortage to hit global recovery, says top economist
Global asset manager’s expert says pre-pandemic tightness in labour markets has been exacerbated by enhanced Covid-era unemployment supports