Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ian Guider: The $3tn wipeout that shook the world’s stock markets

The huge drop, equivalent to the entire annual output of India’s economy, conveys the widespread fear that the coronavirus could wreak havoc on an already shaky global economy

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
1st March, 2020
That $3 trillion wipeout is the equivalent of the entire annual output of the Indian economy

By late Thursday afternoon, the sea of red on trading screens across the world showed that $3 trillion had been wiped from the value of global stock markets as the rout prompted by the coronavirus gathered pace.

That $3 trillion wipeout is the equivalent of the entire annual output of the Indian economy, giving an indication of the scale of fears that the spread of the virus could wreak on the global economy. To put the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Donohoe warns Britain over cost of ignoring EU regulations

Statement comes in wake of Tory minister Michael Gove declaring that Britain would not ‘trade away’ sovereignty

Aiden Corkery | 2 hours ago

Drop in inward investment could threaten financial stability, warns OECD

Large foreign companies are the nation’s main drivers of growth but more needs to be done to improve productivity of Irish firms and make the economy more resilient, the organisation’s chief economist says

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 weeks ago

Growth to slow over next two years, says Central Bank

Director of economics calls for public policy to ‘underpin stability by dampening potential volatility’

Daniel Murray | 2 weeks ago