Ian Guider: New government must listen to businesses and help them to survive

Reading through the programme for government, it is clear that a mixture of ambition and compromise was eventually hammered out by the party negotiators in the early hours of last Monday morning. The Green Party can point to the action to reduce emissions, ban offshore exploration and invest in public transport. For Fianna Fáil, it contains a raft of initiatives and policies to address the housing crisis.
Fine Gael gets to try and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team