Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Ian Guider: Budget does too little to meet the enormous challenges we face

Budget 2022 doled out a small amount of money to everyone and everything, and not enough to those most in need of it

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
17th October, 2021
Ian Guider: Budget does too little to meet the enormous challenges we face
Coming out of the economic crisis induced by the pandemic, with the public finances in the red to the tune of €21.5 billion for 2020 and 2021, there was never going to be enough money to please anyone, let alone everyone. Picture: RollingNews.ie

How was Budget 2022 for you? If you happen to be planning on brewing craft cider or developing an internationally successful video game, then you were one of the big winners of the past week.

Two paragraphs of the speech delivered by Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, were devoted to the excise relief that craft cider makers can now claim. A further four went on explaining the new tax relief for those developing video games.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Poolbeg incinerator: typically, cities with the highest cost of living also have the highest local purchasing power, but this is not the case with Dublin. Picture: RollingNews

Aidan Regan: A tale of one city and a two-tier economy operating beneath it

Economics Aidan Regan 6 hours ago
‘Risk-blindness is back with a vengeance in Leinster House as politicians try to out-compete each other on the size and scope of the largesse they intend to dispense.’ Picture: Julien Behal

Dan O’Brien: Politicians on populist spending sprees are a worry for the financial grown-ups

Economics Dan O'Brien 1 week ago
Mark Cassidy: ‘The number of workers in receipt of the employment wage subsidy scheme has remained “remarkably constant” throughout the pandemic’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Future of many thousands of jobs uncertain, warns Central Bank

Economics Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
The Esri said that though price hikes should abate during 2022, further supply chain issues and instability in the energy market could risk feeding inflation. Picture: Rolling News

Irish rate of inflation set to ‘peak’ next quarter, analysts warn

Economics Eva Short 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1