Ian Guider: Amid the gloom, there are still reasons to be of good cheer
At the end of a wretched year, there are a number of signs indicating that Ireland can weather the economic storm
What a difference a year makes. So much has happened in 2020 that it is largely forgotten that much of January was taken up with the general election campaign, where political parties promised to spend the fruits of the economic boom.
Some €11 billion in budget surpluses over a five-year period was forecasted. As 2020 ends, the national coffers are likely to be €20 billion in the red and tax receipts have collapsed by as much...
Related Stories
Comment: Wall Street does not reflect what’s happening on Main Street
While the US stock market has held strong, much of it depends on a positive view of the 2021 economy – one which now seems overly optimistic
Comment: We’re on the cusp of tech-driven economic revolution
The technological change that we have seen in 2020 has accelerated trends that were already in place and only those who adapt fast enough will survive
ECB’s unofficial new mandate is to close gap in borrowing costs
Rather than focus on price stability, policymakers have effectively adopted a ‘spread-narrowing’ strategy to help ensure European unity
Aidan Regan: Britain and EU torn by culture clash of two kinds of capitalism
Conservative Brexiteers cherish the neoliberal idea of unfettered competition, with few rules and the devil take the hindmost. The EU’s concept of capitalism is about competing on quality, not price and on a level playing field