Ian Guider: Amid the gloom, there are still reasons to be of good cheer

What a difference a year makes. So much has happened in 2020 that it is largely forgotten that much of January was taken up with the general election campaign, where political parties promised to spend the fruits of the economic boom.

Some €11 billion in budget surpluses over a five-year period was forecasted. As 2020 ends, the national coffers are likely to be €20 billion in the red and tax receipts have collapsed by as much...