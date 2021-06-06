Hope and high stakes: Can the economic recovery plan work?

After months without work, not even the blanket of rain hanging over Clonakilty in Co Cork last Wednesday morning could dampen the spirits of those returning to work at Dunmore House.

“It was very exciting. My staff, especially kitchen staff, drove in yesterday morning blowing their horns and waving out the windows. They were all totally enthusiastic,” Carol Barrett, the third-generation proprietor at the hotel, said.

The full return of hotels and B&Bs...