Economics

Hope and high stakes: Can the economic recovery plan work?

With hotels and B&Bs trading again after a seemingly endless hiatus, the hope is that this has been the last of the lockdowns. But some have doubts over the government’s plan to get the country moving again

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
6th June, 2021
Carol Barrett with her daughters Ciara and Julie at the Dunmore House Hotel: ‘If we can get through this year I feel we’ll manage well. I truly feel that we’ve had great support.’ Picture: John Allen

After months without work, not even the blanket of rain hanging over Clonakilty in Co Cork last Wednesday morning could dampen the spirits of those returning to work at Dunmore House.

“It was very exciting. My staff, especially kitchen staff, drove in yesterday morning blowing their horns and waving out the windows. They were all totally enthusiastic,” Carol Barrett, the third-generation proprietor at the hotel, said.

The full return of hotels and B&Bs...

