Hope and high stakes: Can the economic recovery plan work?
With hotels and B&Bs trading again after a seemingly endless hiatus, the hope is that this has been the last of the lockdowns. But some have doubts over the government’s plan to get the country moving again
After months without work, not even the blanket of rain hanging over Clonakilty in Co Cork last Wednesday morning could dampen the spirits of those returning to work at Dunmore House.
“It was very exciting. My staff, especially kitchen staff, drove in yesterday morning blowing their horns and waving out the windows. They were all totally enthusiastic,” Carol Barrett, the third-generation proprietor at the hotel, said.
The full return of hotels and B&Bs...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Aidan Regan: Public debt is not a moral failure, it is an investment in the future
The EU’s fiscal rules are not fit for purpose, and Europe must break out of the mindset of a balanced budget as the ultimate goal and utilise debt to its advantage
Release of ‘pent-up demand’ drives sharp increase in services business activity
The latest PMI survey data from AIB signalled a marked pick-up in growth across the services economy in May as restrictions were eased
Central Bank profits fell 67% in 2020 after ‘Covid-19 shock’
The financial services regulator paid €665.7 million to the exchequer, one of the lowest dividends since the 2008 financial crisis, annual results show
Young workers six times more likely to be on temporary contracts, study finds
Report by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and the ESRI also found Travellers and people with disabilities face employment inequality