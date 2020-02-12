Growth to slow over next two years, says Central Bank

Economic growth will slow down but remain robust over the next two years, the Central Bank has forecast.

In its first quarterly bulletin of 2020, the Central Bank said the economy grew at a “strong pace” of 6.1 per cent in 2019. It projected that growth in 2020 would slow to 4.8 per cent. Even with a successful trade deal between the European Union and Britain, growth in 2021 would “moderate further” to about 4.2...