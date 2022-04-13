Subscribe Today
Economics

Growth forecast cut by 2% in face of ‘higher-for-longer’ inflation

Officials warn of negative effect of rising energy and commodity prices on country’s economic prospects

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
13th April, 2022
Paschal Donohoe, the finance minister, today published new forecasts from the Department of Finance. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The government has cut its growth forecasts for this year by more than 2 per cent in the face of "higher-for-longer" inflation as the costs associated with the war in Ukraine continue to mount.

Paschal Donohoe, the finance minister, today published new forecasts from the Department of Finance in which officials warned of the negative effect of rising energy and commodity prices on the country’s economic prospects.

According to the department, Ireland now faces...

