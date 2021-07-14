Government plans to spend €80.1bn next year

Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath have signalled their intention to bring borrowing back under control – but not just yet.

Their summer economic statement shows that the next budget in October is going to be another big-spending one to counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both ministers have stated that spending will increase by a further 5.5 per cent next year, bringing the overall budget to €80.1 billion. And that spending could potentially increase...