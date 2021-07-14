Subscribe Today
Government plans to spend €80.1bn next year

The government’s summer economic statement shows that the next budget in October is going to be another big-spending one to counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th July, 2021
Paschal Donohoe, the Finance Minister, and Michael McGrath, the Public Expenditure Minister, have signalled their intention to bring borrowing under control

Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath have signalled their intention to bring borrowing back under control – but not just yet.

Their summer economic statement shows that the next budget in October is going to be another big-spending one to counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both ministers have stated that spending will increase by a further 5.5 per cent next year, bringing the overall budget to €80.1 billion. And that spending could potentially increase...

