Global corporate tax rate will not stop Ireland’s economic growth, Donohoe says

Minister warns that adapting to change in taxation rules will be complex and challenging

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
20th May, 2021
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the lack of agreement on a global corporate tax rate brings significant risks. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Ireland will still be able to grow its economy if a global corporate tax rate is introduced, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said. But he added that such a change would be very complex and involve significant risks.

“Of course we can respond, of course Ireland will be invested in, of course we will be able to continue to grow our economy in any of the scenarios that may present themselves with regard to...

