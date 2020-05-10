Sunday May 10, 2020
German constitutional lawyers don’t understand modern money

The German Constitutional Court’s ruling on the ECB’s bond-buying programme upheld a law that is incompatible with modern central banking – and could also set a dangerous precedent

10th May, 2020
Frankfurt: court ruling creates a legal problem for the Bundesbank, based in Frankfurt

The German Constitutional Court stunned everyone last week. It judged that the European Court of Justice acted beyond its legal mandate in its favourable 2018 ruling on the European Central Bank’s government bond-buying programme. The German court’s judgment was primarily aimed at the German parliament and the German central bank. But it stunned everyone, for two main reasons.

First, it is the only time that a national constitutional court in the EU...

Related Stories

Comment: Germany’s judges have declared war on the ECB

The German Federal Constitutional Court has involved itself in crucial economic issues that are none of its business

Willem H Buiter | 3 days ago

Ian Guider: Will Covid-19 be used to buy vital assets on the cheap?

If a big takeover offer ever appeared for one of Ireland‘’s small handful of global multinationals, it is unlikely that the government would block it

Ian Guider | 1 week ago

Banks rule out third break on repayments

Sources say lenders will assess customers who are struggling to make payments in the coming months

Ian Guider | 1 week ago