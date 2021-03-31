GDP growth projections to drop to 2.4% if Covid-19 restrictions remain past June

Ireland’s GDP would grow by 2.4 per cent in 2022 instead of the currently projected 4.7 per cent if the existing public health restrictions extended into the second half of 2021, the Central Bank has said.

And while growth of 5.9 per cent is predicted for this year if the vaccine rollout goes as planned and allows for the re-opening of the economy, the regulator anticipated that GDP would grow by just 4.8 per cent in 2021...