GDP growth projections to drop to 2.4% if Covid-19 restrictions remain past June
The Central Bank warned that the extension of public health measures into the second half of 2021 could mean dramatically reduced growth next year
Ireland’s GDP would grow by 2.4 per cent in 2022 instead of the currently projected 4.7 per cent if the existing public health restrictions extended into the second half of 2021, the Central Bank has said.
And while growth of 5.9 per cent is predicted for this year if the vaccine rollout goes as planned and allows for the re-opening of the economy, the regulator anticipated that GDP would grow by just 4.8 per cent in 2021...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Five key takeaways from IBEC’s quarterly outlook
The employer’s group has noted the devastating impact of the pandemic and has cuts its growth forcast as a result, but it also believes Ireland is well-placed to recover if the vaccine rollout is successful
The trouble with GDP: why ‘some money is more equal than others’
The robust health of the many multinationals based here means that Ireland’s GDP does not necessarily reflect the true economic health of the average Irish household. Is there a better way – or do we benefit more by keeping things as they are?
Colin Murphy: Leprechaun economics are a very real threat to our national interest
It’s the Double Irish that defines us in the eyes of the world, and this can have unintended consequences
Pat Rabbitte: Has Europe learned its lesson from the last crash?
The ECB responded to the last global recession by embarking on an austerity binge, but things are different this time