Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

GDP growth projections to drop to 2.4% if Covid-19 restrictions remain past June

The Central Bank warned that the extension of public health measures into the second half of 2021 could mean dramatically reduced growth next year

Eva Short
31st March, 2021
GDP growth projections to drop to 2.4% if Covid-19 restrictions remain past June
The Central Bank’s quarterly bulletin for the first three months of 2021 produced projections in the event of an ‘adverse scenario’. Photo: Bryan Meade

Ireland’s GDP would grow by 2.4 per cent in 2022 instead of the currently projected 4.7 per cent if the existing public health restrictions extended into the second half of 2021, the Central Bank has said.

And while growth of 5.9 per cent is predicted for this year if the vaccine rollout goes as planned and allows for the re-opening of the economy, the regulator anticipated that GDP would grow by just 4.8 per cent in 2021...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The latest quarterly outlook from Ibec says most Irish adults should have their second Covid-19 vaccine dose by the end of June, while surging exports, pent-up household savings and a sustainable national debt profile offer cause for hope of a recovery. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Five key takeaways from IBEC’s quarterly outlook

Economics Aiden Corkery 2 days ago
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meeting last year: it has emerged that the EU is using Ireland’s GDP as a reason to reduce our allocation from its €750 billion Covid-19 recovery fund. Credit: RollingNews

The trouble with GDP: why ‘some money is more equal than others’

Economics Aiden Corkery 3 days ago
Economist Paul Krugman: coined the term ‘leprechaun economics’ Picture: Getty

Colin Murphy: Leprechaun economics are a very real threat to our national interest

Economics Colin Murphy 3 days ago
ECB president Jean-Claude Triche is an ever lasting of literally speaking down to the Oireachtas banking inquiry

Pat Rabbitte: Has Europe learned its lesson from the last crash?

Economics Pat Rabbitte 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1