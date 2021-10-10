Future of many thousands of jobs uncertain, warns Central Bank
About 320,000 jobs are still being supported by the pandemic employment wage subsidy scheme – which means uncertainty for those workers when scheme winds down
The future of hundreds of thousands of jobs being propped up by government supports remains unclear as the economy emerges from Covid-19 restrictions, the Central Bank has warned.
In its latest update on the health of the economy last week, the bank said that 160,000 jobs could be created by the recovery from the pandemic.
Mark Cassidy, director of economics and statistics at the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), said a robust recovery appeared to be...
