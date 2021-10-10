Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Future of many thousands of jobs uncertain, warns Central Bank

About 320,000 jobs are still being supported by the pandemic employment wage subsidy scheme – which means uncertainty for those workers when scheme winds down

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
10th October, 2021
Future of many thousands of jobs uncertain, warns Central Bank
Mark Cassidy: ‘The number of workers in receipt of the employment wage subsidy scheme has remained “remarkably constant” throughout the pandemic’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The future of hundreds of thousands of jobs being propped up by government supports remains unclear as the economy emerges from Covid-19 restrictions, the Central Bank has warned.

In its latest update on the health of the economy last week, the bank said that 160,000 jobs could be created by the recovery from the pandemic.

Mark Cassidy, director of economics and statistics at the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), said a robust recovery appeared to be...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Risk-blindness is back with a vengeance in Leinster House as politicians try to out-compete each other on the size and scope of the largesse they intend to dispense.’ Picture: Julien Behal

Dan O’Brien: Politicians on populist spending sprees are a worry for the financial grown-ups

Economics Dan O'Brien 13 hours ago
The Esri said that though price hikes should abate during 2022, further supply chain issues and instability in the energy market could risk feeding inflation. Picture: Rolling News

Irish rate of inflation set to ‘peak’ next quarter, analysts warn

Economics Eva Short 3 days ago
Mark Cassidy,, the director of economics and statistics at the Central Bank of Ireland, said a strong recovery appeared to be underway across the Irish economy.

Central Bank: Irish economy is set for ‘sustained period of robust growth’

Economics Peter O'Dwyer 4 days ago
Higher demand as a result of everyone getting pay rises will lead to another round of price increases. Picture: Getty

Dan O’Brien: Inflation once again, but are we in danger of it starting to spiral?

Economics Dan O'Brien 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1