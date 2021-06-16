Full impact of Covid-19 will only be clear when state supports are cut, Central Bank warns
Financial regulator says some businesses will not remain viable after government’s pandemic payments are wound down
The viability of businesses will be tested by the tapering of state pandemic supports over the coming months, the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has warned.
In its latest health check on the Irish economy, the financial regulator said Ireland’s vaccination programme had improved the economic outlook but it warned that the full impact of Covid-19 on the economy would only become clear once supports were wound down.
Gabriel Makhlouf, the governor of...
