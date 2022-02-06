From pig feed to petrol: Homes and businesses are feeling the squeeze as inflation soars

Farmers Conor and Maurice O’Brien have been using a specially constructed €1.3 million gas pipeline and boiler system to provide heating for the pigs they rear on their farm near Mitchelstown, Co Cork. Due to the recent rise in energy prices, however, the father and son duo’s monthly gas bill has increased from €10,000 to €36,000.

Cutting back is not an option. If the O’Briens drop the temperature in their sheds...