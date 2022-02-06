Subscribe Today
Economics

From pig feed to petrol: Homes and businesses are feeling the squeeze as inflation soars

As embattled citizens continue to endure high energy bills and rising prices at the pumps and tills, it is becoming apparent to the government that the inflation crisis could be more than just a temporary phenomenon

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th February, 2022
Conor O’Brien and his son Maurice O’Brien, who run Killee Farm in north Cork. Their monthly gas bill has increased from €10,000 to €36,000. Picture: John Allen

Farmers Conor and Maurice O’Brien have been using a specially constructed €1.3 million gas pipeline and boiler system to provide heating for the pigs they rear on their farm near Mitchelstown, Co Cork. Due to the recent rise in energy prices, however, the father and son duo’s monthly gas bill has increased from €10,000 to €36,000.

Cutting back is not an option. If the O’Briens drop the temperature in their sheds...

