Five key takeaways from IBEC’s quarterly outlook

The message from Ibec’s latest quarterly forecast is clear – things may seem pretty awful right now but there are significant reasons for hope.

With over 650,000 people unemployed, a further 310,000 reliant on wage subsidies and a sluggish vaccine rollout, businesses certainly don’t have far to look for evidence that all is not well.

Ibec believes the current Covid-19 restrictions mean these worrying unemployment figures will continue into the second quarter, ...