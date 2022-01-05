Subscribe Today
€68.4 billion tax take for 2021 the highest in the history of the state

Corporate tax take rose by €3.5bn to €15.3bn while there were also significant increases in VAT and income tax receipts

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
5th January, 2022
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, said that the additional income from corporate tax would be used to reduce borrowing. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Irish state collected record tax revenues in 2021 despite the pandemic, driven by increases in corporate tax, VAT and income tax receipts.

The €68.4 billion tax take last year was the highest in the history of the state and represented an increase of nearly €11.2 billion on 2020 figures, up nearly 20 per cent.

Despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy, income tax receipts were €26.7 billion last year, up €4 billion, or 17 per...

