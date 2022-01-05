€68.4 billion tax take for 2021 the highest in the history of the state
Corporate tax take rose by €3.5bn to €15.3bn while there were also significant increases in VAT and income tax receipts
The Irish state collected record tax revenues in 2021 despite the pandemic, driven by increases in corporate tax, VAT and income tax receipts.
The €68.4 billion tax take last year was the highest in the history of the state and represented an increase of nearly €11.2 billion on 2020 figures, up nearly 20 per cent.
Despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy, income tax receipts were €26.7 billion last year, up €4 billion, or 17 per...
