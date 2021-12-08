Economy sees rapid growth but labour shortages and supply chain issues loom — IBEC

Labour shortages and supply chain disruption pose the biggest risk to further growth in the Irish economy next year, Ibec has warned in its quarterly update.

While the economy continues to experience substantial growth, supply chain issues and cost challenges for businesses will remain “well into next year”.

Ibec said today that continued tax take increases — €7.4 billion (13.5 per cent) in the January to November period relative to 2019 and €11...