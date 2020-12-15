Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

ECB’s unofficial new mandate is to close gap in borrowing costs

Rather than focus on price stability, policymakers have effectively adopted a ‘spread-narrowing’ strategy to help ensure European unity

Melvyn Krauss
15th December, 2020
ECB’s unofficial new mandate is to close gap in borrowing costs
European Central Bank leaders seem to recognise that ensuring European unity and solidarity is the most important objective it can pursue at this critical moment

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy has undergone a peculiar change during the pandemic. Something other than the goal of price stability appears to be guiding the bank’s overall approach, suggesting that it has adopted a new mandate without publicly announcing it.

Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, the ECB has succeeded in closing the gap between northern and southern member states’ borrowing costs, bringing eurozone north-south yield spreads...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission. Picture: Getty

Aidan Regan: Britain and EU torn by culture clash of two kinds of capitalism

Economics Aidan Regan 2 days ago
The Central Bank said loosening the rules would lead to additional debt being taken on by borrowers and would weaken the banks if they were hit with losses. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Central Bank leaves mortgage lending rules unchanged

Economics Ian Guider 2 weeks ago
NTMA will repay about €6.5 billion to investors in the bond along with the last interest payment of €300 million

NTMA to repay final costly recession-era bonds tomorrow

Economics Ian Guider 1 month ago

PwC tax boss warns over pact on new global minimum tax rate for MNCs

Economics Ian Guider 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1