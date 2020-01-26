Sunday January 26, 2020
EBA to persist with nomination of Central Bank executive

Gerry Cross’s nomination for executive director of the European Banking Authority rejected by the European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
26th January, 2020
Gerry Cross: EBA role bid

The European Banking Authority (EBA) will continue to put forward Gerry Cross for the position of executive director to a full vote of the European Parliament.

Cross is a senior Central Bank of Ireland executive responsible for policy and risk. His nomination to run the EBA was rejected by the parliament’s powerful economic and monetary affairs committee last week.

However, while the EBA, one of the top regulators of Europe’s banks, acknowledged the...

