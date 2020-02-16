Sunday February 16, 2020
Drop in inward investment could threaten financial stability, warns OECD

Large foreign companies are the nation’s main drivers of growth but more needs to be done to improve productivity of Irish firms and make the economy more resilient, the organisation’s chief economist says

16th February, 2020
Laurence Boone, the organisation‘s chief economist, said foreign multinationals accounted for the vast majority of Ireland’s corporation tax revenue

A drop-off in the flow of overseas investment into Ireland could threaten the financial stability of the country, the OECD has warned.

Laurence Boone, the organisation‘s chief economist, said foreign multinationals accounted for the vast majority of Ireland’s corporation tax revenue, and any reduction in investment from those firms could have a significant impact on the economy.

Corporation tax receipts totalled €10.9 billion last year, €1.4 billion ahead of expectations. According...

Related Stories

Growth to slow over next two years, says Central Bank

Director of economics calls for public policy to ‘underpin stability by dampening potential volatility’

Daniel Murray | 4 days ago

Our income divide will shape the election in two major ways

It’s not all high-flying IT and finance professionals – 60 per cent of workers in Ireland earn less than €30,000 a year and income and social class are a big influence on how people cast their ballot

Aidan Regan | 3 weeks ago

EBA to persist with nomination of Central Bank executive

Gerry Cross’s nomination for executive director of the European Banking Authority rejected by the European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee

Ian Guider | 3 weeks ago