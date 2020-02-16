Drop in inward investment could threaten financial stability, warns OECD

A drop-off in the flow of overseas investment into Ireland could threaten the financial stability of the country, the OECD has warned.

Laurence Boone, the organisation‘s chief economist, said foreign multinationals accounted for the vast majority of Ireland’s corporation tax revenue, and any reduction in investment from those firms could have a significant impact on the economy.

Corporation tax receipts totalled €10.9 billion last year, €1.4 billion ahead of expectations. According...