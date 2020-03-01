Monday March 2, 2020
Donohoe warns Britain over cost of ignoring EU regulations

Statement comes in wake of Tory minister Michael Gove declaring that Britain would not ‘trade away’ sovereignty

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
1st March, 2020
Paschal Donohoe at the Irish Tax Institute Annual Dinner 2020, where he delivered his latest remarks on Brexit. Picture: Julien Behal

Any decision by Britain to diverge from the EU’s standards could result in very costly checks and barriers, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has warned.

Michael Gove, Britain’s Cabinet Office Minister, last week warned that Britain would not accept the EU’s demands for alignment with its regulations, stating that it would not “trade away” its sovereignty.

In a speech to the Irish Tax Institute on Friday night,...

