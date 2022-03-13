Subscribe Today
Donohoe: State’s coffers can handle spending hike despite permacrisis

Having emerged from the pandemic with record debts just as war erupts in Ukraine, Ireland’s public spending must find a sustainable way forward, the Minister for Finance said

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
13th March, 2022
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance: says that while Ireland and Europe were facing increased economic costs from accommodating refugees and further energy price inflation as a result of the invasion, the real cost was being borne by the Ukrainian people

Before flying out to Versailles to brief European leaders on the economic outlook following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Paschal Donohoe reflected on the state of “permacrisis” Europe now found itself in.

“We are now facing into the consequences of a war with far higher levels of debt than we had before we had to confront the challenges of Covid. But that being said, it is a higher level of debt that...

