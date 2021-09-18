Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Dan O’Brien’s quarterly outlook: Government’s rush to increase public spending could put us in risky territory

When it comes to sustainability of the public finances, the government must be careful not to get separated from the eurozone pack

Dan O'Brien
18th September, 2021
Dan O’Brien’s quarterly outlook: Government’s rush to increase public spending could put us in risky territory
Grafton Street in Dublin city centre: the pandemic stopped many kinds of spending in their tracks. Picture: Fergal Phillips

“We’re back from the brink, but we’re not out of the woods.” That was how the woman who ensures governments across Europe can borrow cheaply described the state of the continent’s economy last week. Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, was spot on.“

Along with enduring a pandemic last year, Europe and the world suffered by far their biggest recessions in living memory....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Treasury bills are government bonds that have to be paid back in less than a year and are used to fill the gap between tax takes and expenditure. Picture: Getty

Ntma to sell another €750 million worth of bonds

Economics Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 5 days ago
Members of the Taliban Badri 313 military unit take up position at Kabul airport after the US pulled its troops out of the country: the chaotic withdrawal has damaged the US’s capacity to be a global actor. Picture: Getty

Dan O’Brien: A declining and dysfunctional US is not in Ireland’s interests

Economics Dan O'Brien 6 days ago
One issue of concern about is how little the new fashion for fiscal stimulus focuses on the quality of public spending. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dan O’Brien: Flashing state cash at every ‘crisis’ can become a hard habit to break

Economics Dan O'Brien 1 week ago
‘I look forward to being part of an authoritative team of columnists and analysts at the Business Post.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dan O’Brien joins the Business Post

Economics Business Post 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1