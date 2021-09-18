Dan O’Brien’s quarterly outlook: Government’s rush to increase public spending could put us in risky territory
When it comes to sustainability of the public finances, the government must be careful not to get separated from the eurozone pack
“We’re back from the brink, but we’re not out of the woods.” That was how the woman who ensures governments across Europe can borrow cheaply described the state of the continent’s economy last week. Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, was spot on.“
Along with enduring a pandemic last year, Europe and the world suffered by far their biggest recessions in living memory....
