Dan O’Brien’s quarterly economic outlook: Some cause for optimism even as war adds to inflation shock

High inflation, consumer fears, demands for public service pay increases and concerns over energy shortages next winter all make for an uncomfortable outlook

Dan O'Brien
7th May, 2022
Full speed ahead to an uncertain future: consumer prices in Ireland rose by more in the first four months of the year than they did in the 13 years to 2021. Picture: Getty

Three months can be a long time in economics. Even in the era of discombobulating change in which we live, the past quarter has been head-spinning.

On the plus side, the world has become much better at living with Covid-19, and seems finally to be forgetting about the virus that so dominated our lives since the first months of the decade, although it continues to heap pressure on health services. Tragically, however, full-scale war has...

