Dan O’Brien: Will this be a year of Brexit woes, bond fears and war in Ukraine?

New year crystal ball-gazing has never been trickier. With Covid-19 again rampant, we don’t know where the world will be by the end of the month, never mind the end of the year.

Overwhelmed hospital systems and lockdowns could be the fate of Ireland and many other countries within a few weeks. Alternatively, and hopefully, humanity could be heaving a giant sigh of relief as Omicron proves to be much milder than previous...