Economics

Dan O’Brien: Will this be a year of Brexit woes, bond fears and war in Ukraine?

From the threat to the economy when Covid-19 supports are removed to a desire for political change, 2022 could be a tumultuous year

Dan O'Brien
1st January, 2022
Dan O'Brien: Will this be a year of Brexit woes, bond fears and war in Ukraine?
Ukranian Territorial Defense Forces, the military reserve of the Ukranian Armed Forces take part in a military exercise in Kiev on Christmas Day. There are concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine. Picture: Getty

New year crystal ball-gazing has never been trickier. With Covid-19 again rampant, we don’t know where the world will be by the end of the month, never mind the end of the year.

Overwhelmed hospital systems and lockdowns could be the fate of Ireland and many other countries within a few weeks. Alternatively, and hopefully, humanity could be heaving a giant sigh of relief as Omicron proves to be much milder than previous...

