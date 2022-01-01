Dan O’Brien: Will this be a year of Brexit woes, bond fears and war in Ukraine?
From the threat to the economy when Covid-19 supports are removed to a desire for political change, 2022 could be a tumultuous year
New year crystal ball-gazing has never been trickier. With Covid-19 again rampant, we don’t know where the world will be by the end of the month, never mind the end of the year.
Overwhelmed hospital systems and lockdowns could be the fate of Ireland and many other countries within a few weeks. Alternatively, and hopefully, humanity could be heaving a giant sigh of relief as Omicron proves to be much milder than previous...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Walsh: If we want to survive the tax regime change, we have to start with fixing the parlous state of third-level funding
The ecosystem for research and development, and innovation, which are crucial to FDI, is underdeveloped but there is no political consensus on how to fill the gaping hole in the financing of education
Ian Guider: Reasons to be cheerful as we weather a tough year
We may be back in Covid-19 restrictions hell, but the overall economy continues to demonstrate its resilience in the face of the pandemic
Dan O’Brien: Era of big government and unbridled borrowing may be coming to an end
The pandemic emergency necessitated heavy state intervention, but as it recedes and inflation climbs, it’s time to take the foot off the pedal
Dan O’Brien: Sticking with the books has put Ireland at the top of the class
Ireland has retained its place as the most educated country in Europe. This, along with a ‘brain gain’ of highly able immigrants, is good news for everyone