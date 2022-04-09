Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Dan O’Brien: Suddenly, we are living in a world where risk is everywhere

International conflicts earlier this century hardly registered at all with the Irish economy. But with energy prices driving inflation and food prices rising even before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, it’s different this time

Dan O'Brien
9th April, 2022
Dan O’Brien: Suddenly, we are living in a world where risk is everywhere
A US soldier walking past ‘Down Bush’ anti-US graffiti in Tikrit in Iraq in 2003. There was much debate about how the toppling of Saddam Hussein could destabilise or remake the entire Middle East region.

In early 2003, your columnist was commissioned to write a report on the potential economic consequences of the US-led invasion of Iraq.

There was much debate about how the toppling of Saddam Hussein could destabilise or remake the entire Middle East region. Either way, it was predicted that energy prices would increase and be more volatile. The opposition of big European countries to the invasion, most notably France and Germany, was talked about as the biggest...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Energy and food prices are likely to ‘rise more substantially over the coming months’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Cost of living crisis to deepen in coming months, Central Bank warns

Economics Peter O'Dwyer
Officials in Paschal Donohoe’s department warned that “enormous” costs associated with a rapidly ageing population were on the way with the number of those aged 65 or older set to grow significantly faster than the numbers in work. Picture: Rollingnews

Taxpayers face €13bn black hole by 2030, officials warn

Economics Peter O'Dwyer
Wages are forecast to grow by about 3.5 per cent, about half the rate of inflation.

Inflation forecast to hit 8.5% by summer

Economics Peter O'Dwyer
‘The carnage and humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ukraine is rightly the immediate priority for most countries.’ Picture: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

John Walsh: We can hope for the best but should plan for the worst in the fallout from war

Economics John Walsh

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1