Dan O’Brien: Suddenly, we are living in a world where risk is everywhere
International conflicts earlier this century hardly registered at all with the Irish economy. But with energy prices driving inflation and food prices rising even before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, it’s different this time
In early 2003, your columnist was commissioned to write a report on the potential economic consequences of the US-led invasion of Iraq.
There was much debate about how the toppling of Saddam Hussein could destabilise or remake the entire Middle East region. Either way, it was predicted that energy prices would increase and be more volatile. The opposition of big European countries to the invasion, most notably France and Germany, was talked about as the biggest...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Cost of living crisis to deepen in coming months, Central Bank warns
More price hikes on the way due to ‘chain of events’ set off by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Taxpayers face €13bn black hole by 2030, officials warn
Health and pension costs created by an increasingly ageing population would add an additional €7 billion to the country’s spending bill each year by 2030
Inflation forecast to hit 8.5% by summer
The ESRI today warned that government may have to announce additional measures to insulate households from rising costs
John Walsh: We can hope for the best but should plan for the worst in the fallout from war
The government is right to hold back on additional counter-inflationary moves until it becomes clear what challenges lie ahead