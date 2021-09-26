Dan O’Brien: Merkel’s successor may face existential challenges to the EU
Whatever the outcome of today’s election in Germany, it will matter a lot for Ireland’s spending and tax plans and could reopen the gap between between the ‘frugal’ northern countries and
When Angela Merkel became chancellor in November 2005, she took over a country that was very different from the Germany of today. Then, the country at the continent’s core was still referred to as the sick man of Europe.
Germans had endured a dismal decade of sluggish economic growth and high unemployment following the post-unification boom in the early 1990s. Though hard even to conceive now, the German economic motor was at that time...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Minimum wage to be increased, Varadkar says
Some 137,000 workers to get a pay rise despite resistance from business groups who say the government has given up on trying to control the cost of living
State won’t shy away from ‘difficult’ budget decisions, Donohoe says
Finance Minister says government cannot maintain spending at an ‘unprecedented and unsustainably high level’
State’s spending plans could leave debt ratio at unsafe levels, Oireachtas told
Fiscal watchdog repeats warnings over government’s spending plans ahead of next month’s budget
Michael Brennan: Budget 2022 set to be a holding operation for the government
With the next budget just four weeks away, setting enough money aside to maintain ‘existing levels of service’ is the main preoccupation of the coalition and its civil servants