Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Dan O’Brien: Merkel’s successor may face existential challenges to the EU

Whatever the outcome of today’s election in Germany, it will matter a lot for Ireland’s spending and tax plans and could reopen the gap between between the ‘frugal’ northern countries and

Dan O'Brien
26th September, 2021
Dan O’Brien: Merkel’s successor may face existential challenges to the EU
‘Like Ireland and many other peer countries, German politics is splintering. For decades after World War II, the two big parties – the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats – enjoyed a near duopoly on power. Then fragmentation started’. Picture: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When Angela Merkel became chancellor in November 2005, she took over a country that was very different from the Germany of today. Then, the country at the continent’s core was still referred to as the sick man of Europe.

Germans had endured a dismal decade of sluggish economic growth and high unemployment following the post-unification boom in the early 1990s. Though hard even to conceive now, the German economic motor was at that time...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions is calling for the minimum wage to be increased by at least 30 cent an hour to €10.50 to bring it towards a ‘living wage’ of €12.30. Picture: Getty

Minimum wage to be increased, Varadkar says

Economics Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Paschal Donohoe is today appearing in front of the Oireachtas budgetary oversight committee as deliberations continue on Ireland’s 2022 budget

State won’t shy away from ‘difficult’ budget decisions, Donohoe says

Economics Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Finance Minister, will appear in front of an Oireachtas committee tomorrow to discuss the 2022 budget. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

State’s spending plans could leave debt ratio at unsafe levels, Oireachtas told

Economics Donal MacNamee 3 days ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, will have just €1 billion available for new spending and €500 million for tax cuts on October 12. Picture: Julien Behal

Michael Brennan: Budget 2022 set to be a holding operation for the government

Economics Michael Brennan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1