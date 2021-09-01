Dan O’Brien joins the Business Post

Dan O’Brien has joined the Business Post as a columnist. The leading economist and commentator will write a weekly column and quarterly economic outlooks.

“I am delighted to be joining the Business Post and look forward to being part of an authoritative team of opinion writers and analysts. The newspaper has a reputation for independent and trusted journalism. It also has a loyal, knowledgeable and growing readership, which I now have the opportunity to engage with,” O’Brien said.

“This is both a challenging and exciting time for the Irish economy as we enter the opening up and recovery stage of the pandemic. There is a series of domestic issues, from the country’s debt level to housing supply, as well as ongoing global developments, from the plans for a minimum corporation tax rate to the continuing fallout from Brexit, that could have an impact on the prospects for future growth. I am excited by the opportunity to provide my insight on these and other issues,” he added.

Richie Oakley, editor of the Business Post, said O’Brien’s appointment was a key part of the newspaper’s ongoing plan to further enhance its position as a leading business and political newspaper, both in print and digital.

“Dan is a highly respected and insightful commentator and analyst. We are delighted that he has joined the Business Post. His first column will be in the paper this Sunday and he will feature weekly from now on. Dan will also research and write quarterly economic outlooks for the Business Post, which will provide valuable insights for the business community,” Oakley said.

O’Brien is chief economist at the Institute of International and European Affairs, Ireland’s leading foreign affairs think tank, and adjunct research fellow at the Geary Institute for Public Policy in University College Dublin.

He has spent the longest part of his career to date as senior economist and editor at the Economist Intelligence Unit, an arm of The Economist Newspaper Group. Working from London and Geneva over a dozen years, he prepared economic forecasts for the European Union and its member states and analysed policy and politics across the continent.

Other organisations for which he has worked include the European Commission, the United Nations and Forfás, an Irish government policy unit. In media roles, he has been economics editor of The Irish Times and a weekly columnist with Independent Newspapers.