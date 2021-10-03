Subscribe Today
Dan O’Brien: Inflation once again, but are we in danger of it starting to spiral?

The European Central Bank says that rising inflation is transitory, but if wages starting chasing rising prices, it’s unlikely that central bankers will be so sanguine

Dan O'Brien
3rd October, 2021
Higher demand as a result of everyone getting pay rises will lead to another round of price increases. Picture: Getty

As recently as last February, the cost of living in Ireland was lower than in the summer of 2008, just before the banking collapse. This decade-plus period of dodo-dead inflation was extraordinary.

Prices of food, clothes and almost anything one might buy in Ikea had been falling for years. Those falls offset price increases in the likes of housing and health to stabilise the overall cost of the basket of consumer goods and services which people...

