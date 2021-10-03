Dan O’Brien: Inflation once again, but are we in danger of it starting to spiral?
The European Central Bank says that rising inflation is transitory, but if wages starting chasing rising prices, it’s unlikely that central bankers will be so sanguine
As recently as last February, the cost of living in Ireland was lower than in the summer of 2008, just before the banking collapse. This decade-plus period of dodo-dead inflation was extraordinary.
Prices of food, clothes and almost anything one might buy in Ikea had been falling for years. Those falls offset price increases in the likes of housing and health to stabilise the overall cost of the basket of consumer goods and services which people...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dan O’Brien: Merkel’s successor may face existential challenges to the EU
Whatever the outcome of today’s election in Germany, it will matter a lot for Ireland’s spending and tax plans and could reopen the gap between between the ‘frugal’ northern countries and
Minimum wage to be increased, Varadkar says
Some 137,000 workers to get a pay rise despite resistance from business groups who say the government has given up on trying to control the cost of living
State won’t shy away from ‘difficult’ budget decisions, Donohoe says
Finance Minister says government cannot maintain spending at an ‘unprecedented and unsustainably high level’
State’s spending plans could leave debt ratio at unsafe levels, Oireachtas told
Fiscal watchdog repeats warnings over government’s spending plans ahead of next month’s budget