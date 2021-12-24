Subscribe Today
Dan O’Brien: Era of big government and unbridled borrowing may be coming to an end

The pandemic emergency necessitated heavy state intervention, but as it recedes and inflation climbs, it’s time to take the foot off the pedal

Dan O'Brien
24th December, 2021
The resurgence of inflation in the US is something hard-headed Democrat veterans such as Larry Summers predicted

The world economy is likely to have grown at its fastest pace ever this year. Writing that sentence in any year before the pandemic would have been the start of a very upbeat column. Alas, no such tidings of joy. The main reason for the high rate of output growth is simply a rebound effect from 2020, when global economic growth crashed in a manner not seen before. Global output levels this year will be...

Currency
