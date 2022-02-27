Dan O’Brien: End of acute Covid period finds Ireland’s economy in encouragingly rude health

Three months ago, the world was bracing for the effects of Omicron. Mercifully, the global health impact has been limited compared to previous waves of the pandemic. So has the economic effect. But it has not been non-existent.

The latest wave has taken a further toll on livelihoods in recent months, along with the effects of higher inflation on real incomes and higher interest rates in some countries. As a result, many international forecasters have...