Dan O’Brien: Cautious optimism in economic forecast as euro-wide rebound gives cause for hope

The Irish economy continues to expand – and while the Omicron effect is not yet known and the OECD notes that the rebound conceals permanent ‘structural changes’, overall the forecast is good

Dan O'Brien
5th December, 2021
Irish consumer behaviour has been very similar to the European norm over the past two years. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Over the past quarter, the Irish economy has continued to expand by almost every measure. Three months on from the last time this column looked in depth at the economic dashboard, the picture is as good as could have been hoped for. To what extent this is a rebound from the pandemic and the restrictions aimed to contain it, and to what extent it is a genuine recovery, remains moot.

