Dan O’Brien: A declining and dysfunctional US is not in Ireland’s interests

Nobody who was alive 20 years ago will ever forget where they were as the 9/11 attacks unfolded. That day, the optimism of the all too brief post-Cold War era came to an end.

The hopes of a new world order of peace, cooperation and stability, which had been brought about by the collapse of communism, gave way to fears of hyper-terrorism and civilisations clashing. The decade-long “holiday from history”, as some called it, was over....