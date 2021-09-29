‘Critical moment’ approaching in talks on new global corporate tax deal
Senior government sources have told the Business Post the main concern the Department of Finance has with the OECD’s tax reforms relates to the wording of the proposal to introduce a minimum effective tax rate of ‘at least’ 15 per cent
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has said that the government is approaching a “critical moment” in the talks on a new global corporation tax deal, with new text due in the coming days.
The revised text on corporation tax is going to be provided by the Organisation for Cooperation and Development (OECD) before its next meeting on October 8. It has already got 130 countries and jurisdictions to sign up to a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dan O’Brien: Merkel’s successor may face existential challenges to the EU
Whatever the outcome of today’s election in Germany, it will matter a lot for Ireland’s spending and tax plans and could reopen the gap between between the ‘frugal’ northern countries and
Minimum wage to be increased, Varadkar says
Some 137,000 workers to get a pay rise despite resistance from business groups who say the government has given up on trying to control the cost of living
State won’t shy away from ‘difficult’ budget decisions, Donohoe says
Finance Minister says government cannot maintain spending at an ‘unprecedented and unsustainably high level’
State’s spending plans could leave debt ratio at unsafe levels, Oireachtas told
Fiscal watchdog repeats warnings over government’s spending plans ahead of next month’s budget