‘Critical moment’ approaching in talks on new global corporate tax deal

Senior government sources have told the Business Post the main concern the Department of Finance has with the OECD’s tax reforms relates to the wording of the proposal to introduce a minimum effective tax rate of ‘at least’ 15 per cent

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
29th September, 2021
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for FInance, said he had been making the case for ‘certainty and stability’ in any new global corporation tax deal during an online meeting today with the G7 Finance Ministers from the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Britain and Japan. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has said that the government is approaching a “critical moment” in the talks on a new global corporation tax deal, with new text due in the coming days.

The revised text on corporation tax is going to be provided by the Organisation for Cooperation and Development (OECD) before its next meeting on October 8. It has already got 130 countries and jurisdictions to sign up to a...

