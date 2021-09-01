‘Credible plan’ needed to reduce debt ratio post-pandemic, Central Bank says

The state must put in place a credible plan to reduce the country’s debt ratio in the aftermath of the pandemic, the governor of the Central Bank has warned.

In a pre-budget letter addressed to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, Gabriel Makhlouf also said measures must be taken to avoid labour shortages as the country emerges from almost 18 months of national lockdowns.

He said the country’s ratio of debt to income – which...