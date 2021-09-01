Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

‘Credible plan’ needed to reduce debt ratio post-pandemic, Central Bank says

Gabriel Makhlouf says measures are needed to address labour shortages and minimise ‘welfare traps’ in Budget 2022

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st September, 2021
‘Credible plan’ needed to reduce debt ratio post-pandemic, Central Bank says
Gabriel Makhlouf, the governor of the Central Bank, urged a ‘sustainable path to a more resilient medium-term position for the public finances’. Picture: Son Photographic

The state must put in place a credible plan to reduce the country’s debt ratio in the aftermath of the pandemic, the governor of the Central Bank has warned.

In a pre-budget letter addressed to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, Gabriel Makhlouf also said measures must be taken to avoid labour shortages as the country emerges from almost 18 months of national lockdowns.

He said the country’s ratio of debt to income – which...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘I look forward to being part of an authoritative team of columnists and analysts at the Business Post.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dan O’Brien joins the Business Post

Economics Business Post 4 hours ago
Backlogs of work were attributed to demand pressures, supply chain delays and staff shortages, all of which are likely to lead to price increases of both raw materials and manufactured goods. Picture: Getty

Manufacturing boomed in August but backlogs growing at ‘record pace’ due to supply bottlenecks

Economics Eva Short 11 hours ago
Maura Quinn, chief executive of the Institute of Directors in Ireland: ‘We are seeing a resurgence of optimism among business leaders.’

71% of Irish business leaders believe financial performance will improve in Q3

Economics Eva Short 1 week ago
‘Inflation today is well above target, and has policy makers on edge.’ Picture: Getty

Fire or ice? Is the US economy overheating or slowing down?

Economics Eugene Kiernan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1