‘Credible plan’ needed to reduce debt ratio post-pandemic, Central Bank says
Gabriel Makhlouf says measures are needed to address labour shortages and minimise ‘welfare traps’ in Budget 2022
The state must put in place a credible plan to reduce the country’s debt ratio in the aftermath of the pandemic, the governor of the Central Bank has warned.
In a pre-budget letter addressed to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, Gabriel Makhlouf also said measures must be taken to avoid labour shortages as the country emerges from almost 18 months of national lockdowns.
He said the country’s ratio of debt to income – which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dan O’Brien joins the Business Post
The leading economist and commentator will write a weekly column and quarterly economic outlooks
Manufacturing boomed in August but backlogs growing at ‘record pace’ due to supply bottlenecks
AIB chief economist says capacity constraints continue to be a problem despite the ‘robust growth’ of Ireland’s manufacturing sector
71% of Irish business leaders believe financial performance will improve in Q3
Survey by the Institute of Directors finds outlook is more optimistic for third quarter of the year than it was for Q2
Fire or ice? Is the US economy overheating or slowing down?
Economists are divided on whether the country faces surging inflation or slowing growth as the rampant Delta variant undermines forecasts