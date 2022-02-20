Costing a packet: How the inflation crisis is putting the squeeze on suppliers and consumers

Last year, Irish people munched their way through €265 million-worth of crisps and salty snacks, making us second only to the British when it comes to eating crisps on a per capita basis.

The average Irish person consumes almost 12kg of crisps each year. And that’s mentioned here because our indulgence is about to cost us a whole lot more this year.

Inflation is taking hold right across the food industry, but crisp...