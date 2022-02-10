Cost of living crisis: public transport fares cut by 20%; €200 credit for fuel costs and additional €125 for those on fuel allowance
Raft of measures announced to tackle pressure on households as inflations hits 5.7% and is predicted to rise further
A 20 per cent cut to public transport fares, a €200 credit for fuel costs, and an additional €125 to people on fuel allowance are all part of a new package to tackle the rising cost of living published by the government on Thursday night.
The new package comes following weeks of pressure on the government over the impact of rising inflation, and is a tacit admission by the government that measures taken in the budget...
