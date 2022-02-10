Subscribe Today
Cost of living crisis: public transport fares cut by 20%; €200 credit for fuel costs and additional €125 for those on fuel allowance

Raft of measures announced to tackle pressure on households as inflations hits 5.7% and is predicted to rise further

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
10th February, 2022
Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, said although the crisis of Covid-19 had receded, a new inflationary cycle was causing considerable concern

A 20 per cent cut to public transport fares, a €200 credit for fuel costs, and an additional €125 to people on fuel allowance are all part of a new package to tackle the rising cost of living published by the government on Thursday night.

The new package comes following weeks of pressure on the government over the impact of rising inflation, and is a tacit admission by the government that measures taken in the budget...

