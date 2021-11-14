Subscribe Today
Consumer confidence falls as inflation surges to 5.1% high

New Red C poll shows consumers are preparing for food and energy costs to rise and are cutting back on discretionary spending. A third of Irish consumers are already struggling to make ends meet

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
14th November, 2021
4
Hitting the shops: but a lot of consumers may be cutting back as inflation takes its toll . Picture: Getty

Consumer confidence continues to fall in the face of higher household costs and rising Covid-19 cases, according to a new poll from Red C Research.

The findings come as the inflation rate in Ireland stood at 5.1 per cent in October, which is among the highest for any European member state and the first time it has broken the 5 per cent mark in Ireland since 2002.

The sharp rise means that over half (54 per cent) of...

